York's John F. Kennedy International Airport this week witnessed
a show of force following the Brussels airport attack: U.S. Army
soldiers in khaki camouflage bearing assault rifles, police
officers in black bullet-proof vests and private security guards
directing traffic in neon-yellow vests.
The variety of uniforms is a sign of the overlapping
jurisdictions that determine which federal, state or local
agency - or even airline - is responsible for security on any
particular patch of turf. That could make sweeping security
changes at JFK or other major U.S. airports difficult in the
wake of the deadly Brussels attack.
At JFK, the police department of the Port Authority - itself
run jointly by two states, New York and New Jersey - primarily
controls law enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection
checks identity documents while the Transportation Security
Administration, part of the Department of Homeland Security,
handles screening at security checkpoints.
Less visibly, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is often
on the premises along with other national agencies such as the
Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms and Explosives. Airlines have their own uniformed
security personnel. The Port Authority can also call in the New
York Police Department if something goes wrong.
The show of force may reassure travelers, but the patchwork
of agencies could be a barrier to changes in security
procedures, such as making airline terminals a single security
zone.
Some have suggested that as a way to prevent attacks such as
the one at a check-in area at Brussels' main airport on Tuesday,
part of a series of explosions that killed at least 31 people.
JFK is not unique, and other major U.S. airports share
similar complexities.
"It's gotten a lot worse. There are a lot more law
enforcement agencies involved now than there used to be," said
Robert Mann, an aviation industry consultant, who described the
complicated choreography of security at airports as "ballet."
The airlines and the airport operators dislike disruption,
and are counting costs minutely, while security agencies tend to
want complete control, said Mann. "There is a natural tension
between all of these parties, and it's brought to a head every
time you try to make a change."
Even the smallest adjustments require effort.
"Prior to redeveloping Terminal 5 at O'Hare, we engaged with
all of our stakeholders including TSA, as a major element of the
redesign was reconfiguring the security checkpoint," said
Rosemarie Andolino, recalling her experience as commissioner of
the Chicago Department of Aviation. She is now chief executive
of the U.S. unit of Manchester Airports Group.
Lines of demarcation differ from region to region. At O'Hare
and Midway airports, the Chicago Department of Aviation has a
police force whose officers carry collapsible batons but not
firearms, which are instead wielded by city police on Chicago
airports' premises. At Reagan and Dulles airports in the
Washington metro area, airport police carry guns.
Even if JFK were to be reorganized, the intense bureaucratic
upheaval may not provide a model for other airports.
"If you've seen one airport, you've seen one airport," said
Mark Crosby, director of public safety and security at Portland
International Airport, suggesting that one solution does not fit
all.
A spokeswoman for the Port Authority, which operates New
York's airports, said "coordination is critical" when it
responds to a security event, and it runs regular drills with
security partners. She declined to comment on whether the
multiplicity of agencies at JFK might hinder change.
FOLLOW ISRAEL
The Brussels attackers exploited the fact that security is
more focused on preventing attacks on airplanes rather than in
airports. In Western Europe and the United States terminals are
easily accessible public spaces. That is not the case in
countries where attacks are more common.
At Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, at times suggested as a
model for tough security, private security companies trained by
the national security agency Shin Bet profile passengers, use
bomb-detecting devices and question individual travelers, under
the watch of police at the airport's entrance.
But that approach has limitations, and may just shift the
target to another location at the airport, experts said.
"Wherever your security checkpoint is, you're still creating
a target for bad people (that) you're never going to eliminate,"
said Crosby. "People love to cite the Israeli model. They
created it more like a military facility in Iraq. But as we
know, those still get attacked."
Meanwhile, there are security limitations in the existing
apparatus.
TSA is "working on moving toward high-speed baggage
screening, but it's not something TSA can do on their own,"
James Norton, a homeland security consultant and former DHS
official, said. "Airports have to be a part of the conversation
and see that they have the infrastructure and funding to support
it."
That brings in airlines, whose airport usage fees typically
fund half or more of an airport's budget. Because of that,
airlines effectively have veto power over airports' capital
spending plans, said Crosby.
The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which put in motion the
creation of the TSA, focused airlines' attention on security.
But air carriers can still be reluctant to spend beyond what is
required by U.S. law, said Crosby.
Airlines stressed that security is a priority.
"One of the reasons we are in the safest period of aviation
is that when it comes to safety and security, we are never
done," said trade group Airlines for America. "We continuously
work with federal and local authorities... to ensure we are as
prepared as possible to protect passengers, crew and aircraft."
There is no suggestion that the Port Authority is not able
to co-ordinate the many agencies operating under JFK's roof. But
the situation on the ground can be confusing.
At JFK on Wednesday, a group of heavily armed Port Authority
officers said they had no problem with a Reuters cameraman
filming the curbside scene.
But minutes later, a private security guard ordered the
Reuters journalists to leave the terminal and walk across the
street to an outdoor parking lot.
