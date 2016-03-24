WASHINGTON, March 24 Two brothers who carried
out suicide bombings in Brussels this week were known to U.S.
government agencies before the attacks, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
The sources said that Khalid El Bakraoui and Brahim El
Bakraoui were both on U.S. government counter-terrorism watch
lists before the attacks.
Belgian prosecutors have identified Brahim El Bakraoui as
one of two suicide bombers who attacked Brussels' Zaventem
Airport, while they say Khalid El Bakraoui was the man who
carried out a suicide bombing at Brussels' Maelbeek Metro
station, near European Union headquarters.
