Police control the access to the central train station following bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON U.S. agencies believe the claim of responsibility by Islamic State for the deadly Brussels attacks on Tuesday is authentic, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials said they believe that the attacks were most likely carried out by militants linked to 26-year-old Salah Abdeslam, the suspected participant in Nov. 13 Paris attacks who was captured last week, and the cell that carried out the Paris attacks.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Grant McCool)