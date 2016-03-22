Punjab National Bank posts fourth-quarter profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
WASHINGTON U.S. agencies believe the claim of responsibility by Islamic State for the deadly Brussels attacks on Tuesday is authentic, U.S. officials told Reuters.
The officials said they believe that the attacks were most likely carried out by militants linked to 26-year-old Salah Abdeslam, the suspected participant in Nov. 13 Paris attacks who was captured last week, and the cell that carried out the Paris attacks.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Grant McCool)
NEW DELHI India's prolific film industry churns out scores of movies with plotlines bordering on the absurd every year but even Bollywood might have dismissed as too preposterous the story of the rise of soccer club Aizawl FC.