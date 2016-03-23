WASHINGTON Atlanta's airport was briefly evacuated on Wednesday over a suspicious package while U.S. law enforcement agencies and travelers were on edge a day after deadly suicide bombings rocked Brussels.

Passengers were ordered out of public areas of the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the United States' busiest by passenger volume, but the site was quickly cleared and operations resumed, airport officials said.

Parts of Denver airport were also evacuated on Tuesday, hours after suicide bombers killed at least 31 people and wounded 260 others in Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train, as airports across the United States tightened security.

U.S. officials were trying to find Americans missing after the attacks, which the officials said injured about a dozen U.S. citizens including three Mormon missionaries, a U.S. Air Force airman, and four members of his family.

"We're still getting information. We're still trying to seek out the whereabouts of American citizens," U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner told CNN. He could not confirm whether any Americans were killed.

"Obviously, Brussels on any given day is chock full of American citizens," Toner said.

Representative Devin Nunes of California, chairman of the U.S. House intelligence committee, said the airport attack may have sought to target Americans "to some degree," noting that the blast went off close to U.S. airline counters.

Apart from the eight Americans confirmed as wounded on Tuesday, U.S. media reported on Wednesday that relatives of at least four other Americans who had been traveling in Belgium were still trying to track them down.

Husband and wife Justin and Stephanie Shults, originally from Tennessee and Kentucky, respectively, but now living in Belgium, have not been heard from since they dropped a relative at the airport shortly before the blasts, a family member said.

"We haven't been able to contact them going on 30 hours," Justin Shults' brother, Levi Sutton, told Reuters in a Facebook message. "Stephanie's mom is fine but she was separated from Justin and Stephanie."

DEATH TOLL COULD RISE

Sister and brother Sascha and Alexander Pinczowski, who had been living in New York, remain unaccounted for, the New York Daily News reported. The Pinczowskis' citizenship was unclear. (nydn.us/22uREmM)

A woman who identified herself on social media as Alexander Pinczowski's girlfriend said she had been unable to contact him since Tuesday morning.

Belgian officials have said the toll from the bombings could increase because some victims at the subway station were blown to pieces and hard to identify, and several survivors were still in critical condition.

The attacks sent shockwaves across Europe and around the world, with authorities racing to review security at airports and on public transport systems.

Major transportation hubs in the United States were on high alert, although Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said there were no known specific and credible threats to the country as of Tuesday.

Parts of Denver International Airport were briefly evacuated on Tuesday afternoon in what turned out to be a false alarm over a suspicious package.

Visiting the Belgian embassy in Washington on Wednesday, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said the United States is ready to give "anything we have" to help Belgium fight and prevent acts of terrorism.

U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump told a British TV channel that Muslims were "absolutely" failing to report suspicious activity and must do more to help stop such attacks. "That's a big problem," Trump told ITV in an interview.

But his comments drew the ire of British interior minister Theresa May, who said Trump was "just plain wrong."

(Reporting by Megan Cassella, Patricia Zengerle and Susan Heavey in Washington, Barbara Goldberg in New York, Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago, and William Schomberg in London; Writing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott and Grant McCool)