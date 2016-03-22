WASHINGTON, March 22 Top U.S. military and
Justice Department officials have been briefed on the attacks in
Brussels and the FBI has begun coordinating with its Belgium
counterparts and other U.S. agencies following the blasts, U.S.
officials said on Tuesday.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and General Joseph
Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were
briefed, officials said. The two were due to testify before a
congressional committee later on Tuesday on the Pentagon's
budget.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch was also briefed on the
explosions, according to a Justice Department official, who said
the department and the FBI are also coordinating efforts across
the U.S. government and with Belgium authorities.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Julia Edwards; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)