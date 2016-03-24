March 24 Families of Americans missing in
Brussels since this week's deadly suicide bombings by Islamist
militants were desperate on Thursday for any word of their loved
ones after a false alarm that a missing U.S. couple had been
found.
About a dozen Americans were hurt in Tuesday's attacks on
Brussels' airport and a metro station, but there have been no
confirmed U.S. fatalities so far, according to U.S. officials,
who added that the situation remained very fluid.
At least 31 people were killed and more than 270 wounded in
the blasts that were claimed by the Islamic State militant group
and sent shockwaves across Europe and the world.
Among the U.S. citizens still unaccounted for were Justin
and Stephanie Shults, originally from Tennessee and Kentucky but
now living in Belgium. Adding to their relatives' anxiety, the
Shults were wrongly said to have been located on Wednesday.
Justin's brother, Levi Sutton, said a State Department
official told his mother the couple had been found, but that an
hour later a social worker called the mother to say the
information was incorrect.
"Nothing is clear at this point so I don't want to say
anything else," Sutton told Reuters in a Facebook message.
It was not immediately clear what led to the confusion but
when asked about the Shults family being given incorrect
information, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said, "We
certainly apologize for any misunderstanding."
The couple have not been heard from since they dropped off
Stephanie's mother at the Brussels airport shortly before the
check-in area was rocked by the powerful explosion.
Stephanie Shults works for food company Mars Inc., and
Justin is employed by a filtration system company.
"We are working with authorities, and if you have any
information that will help locate Stephanie and Justin, please
message us directly," Mars said in a Facebook post.
Sutton said on Twitter that his mother would be arriving in
Belgium on Thursday, "and hopefully she can get some answers."
Stephanie's mother had her hearing damaged by the blast but
has vowed to remain in Belgium until her daughter and son-in-law
are found, her sister Betty Newsom told NBC station WAVE.
"OFFICIAL AMERICANS" MISSING
The chairman of the U.S. House intelligence committee,
Representative Devin Nunes of California, said on Wednesday that
the attacks may have targeted Americans..
The State Department's Toner said the government was aware
of about a dozen U.S. citizens who had been wounded in the
attacks and had no indication that any U.S. citizens had been
killed.
He said among those still unaccounted for were two "official
Americans," meaning they were U.S. government employees or their
family members. That description could include both State
Department employees, military employees or others, he said.
The United States has a large diplomatic and military
presence in Brussels, including at the U.S. missions to Belgium,
the European Union and NATO, which are headquartered in the
city.
Counted among the Americans confirmed injured in the
bombings were three missionaries from the Utah-based Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as a U.S. Air Force
airman and four members of his family.
Sister and brother Sascha and Alexander Pinczowski, whose
citizenship was unclear but who lived in New York, were also at
the airport and are unaccounted for, U.S. media reports said.
The New York Daily News reported that the siblings had just
arrived in Belgium and that they were speaking by telephone with
a relative when the attackers struck.
"Please help find my boyfriend and his sister Alex
Pinczowski Sascha Pinczowski," a New York woman named Cameron
Cain appealed on Twitter.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston and Colleen Jenkins in
Winston-Salem, N.C.; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by
Alistair Bell)