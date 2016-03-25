(Adds background on missing Americans, quote from New York
mayor)
By Letitia Stein
March 25 Two Dutch siblings who lived in New
York have been identified as among those killed in suicide
bombings that rocked Brussels this week, family and friends said
on Friday, while U.S. officials said two Americans were killed
in the blasts.
Alexander and Sascha Pinczowski, a brother and sister who
were citizens of the Netherlands, were confirmed dead, according
to a family statement released by James P. Cain, a former U.S.
ambassador to Denmark. His daughter was engaged to be married to
Alexander Pinczowski.
"We are grateful to have closure on this tragic situation,
and are thankful for the loving support, thoughts and prayers
from all," the statement said, noting that their remains had
been positively identified.
Two Americans were killed in Tuesday's blasts, a senior U.S.
official confirmed without providing identities or any other
information. A spokesman for the U.S. State
Department on Friday did not immediately respond to a request
for further comment.
At least 31 people died when Islamic State suicide bombers
hit the Brussels airport and a metro train on Tuesday in the
worst such attack in Belgian history. About a dozen
Americans also were hurt, U.S. officials said earlier this week.
Among those unaccounted for were Justin and Stephanie
Shults, originally from Tennessee and Kentucky but who had moved
to Belgium, where Stephanie worked for food company Mars Inc and
Justin was employed by a filtration system company.
The couple had dropped off Stephanie's mother at the
Brussels airport shortly before an explosion rocked the check-in
area.
The anguish of their relatives was amplified earlier in the
week by a false report that the couple had been located.
The Pinczowski siblings were at a ticket counter in the
airport, planning to return to New York, when the attacks
occurred, news outlets reported. They were speaking by phone
with a relative when the connection abruptly ended, according to
the New York Daily News.
"Two young siblings from our city were taken from us far too
soon, and our hearts break for the family and friends of Sascha
and Alexander," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill
Trott)