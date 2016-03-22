WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke with his Belgian counterpart and they agreed that the attacks on Brussels airport and a metro train on Tuesday "underscored the need for a continued and concerted push by all nations to counter violent extremism," the U.S. State Department said.

During the phone call, Kerry and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders also agreed to stay in touch as the investigation into the attacks that killed 34 people proceeds, the State Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul)