WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry spoke with his Belgian counterpart and they agreed
that the attacks on Brussels airport and a metro train on
Tuesday "underscored the need for a continued and concerted push
by all nations to counter violent extremism," the U.S. State
Department said.
During the phone call, Kerry and Foreign Minister Didier
Reynders also agreed to stay in touch as the investigation into
the attacks that killed 34 people proceeds, the State Department
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul)