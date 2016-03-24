WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Thursday the United States has received no specific, credible threats following the Brussels attacks on Tuesday but that Justice Department officials remain vigilant and in contact with their Belgian counterparts.

"We are committed to providing any and all assistance as we move forward together," Lynch said at a news conference.

"We will continue to remain vigilant in order to insure that we can keep the American people safe from harm." (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)