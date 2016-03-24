WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. State Department
said on Thursday it was still trying to account for U.S.
citizens who were in Brussels at the time of the recent
bombings, including two who were U.S. government employees or
their family members.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the government
was aware of about a dozen U.S. citizens who had been wounded in
the attacks and had no indication that any U.S. citizens had
been killed.
He said among those still unaccounted for were two "official
Americans," meaning they were U.S. government employees or their
family members. That description could include both State
Department employees, military employees or others, he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and David Alexander; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)