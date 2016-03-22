(Corrects to show UAL flights landed in Belgium)
March 22 U.S. airlines including Delta, United
and American rerouted and canceled flights on Tuesday following
two deadly blasts that shut down the Brussels Airport at
Zaventem.
A suicide bomber blew himself up at the airport on Tuesday
morning, killing at least 11 people, according to the Belgian
health minister. At least another 15 were killed when a blast
tore through a rush-hour metro train in the European capital
shortly afterward, the city's transport operator said.
Delta Air Lines Inc said its flight DL42 from New
York to Brussels was diverted to Amsterdam. Another flight, DL80
from Atlanta, had landed safely at the Zaventem airport and was
parked remotely while the airline's local staff helped
passengers exit safely.
News of the multiple blasts, which have Brussels on
lockdown, sent shares of U.S. airlines and travel-related
companies lower in premarket trading. Delta was down 3 percent,
while United Continental Holdings Inc fell 1 percent.
United Airlines, which had two flights due in Brussels on
Tuesday morning, said both safely arrived.
United said all remaining flights to and from Brussels
International were suspended until further notice.
American Airlines Group Inc said it had canceled
flight 751 from Brussels to Philadelphia and would accommodate
its passengers when the airport reopens.
The explosions did not occur where American's check-in
operates, the company said, so all of its airport employees are
safe and accounted for.
Ireland's Ryanair canceled all flights to Zaventem
but said those to and from Brussels' Charleroi Airport were
running, though with some delays.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Inc said all of its hotels
in Brussels were on lockdown, along with the rest of the city.
Facebook Inc said it had activated its "safety check"
feature that allows its users to check on friends who were in
the area of the blasts.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr
and Lisa Von Ahn)