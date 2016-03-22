(Adds details, comment from U.S. Air Force)
By Colleen Jenkins
March 22 Three Mormon missionaries from Utah and
a U.S. Air Force member and his family were among an unknown
number of Americans hurt on Tuesday in the deadly bomb attacks
in Brussels, government and church officials said.
No Americans are known to be among the at least 30 people
killed in the blasts at the airport and on a subway train in the
Belgian capital, the U.S. State Department said.
The blasts occurred Tuesday morning in Brussels, which is
also the headquarters of the European Union. The attack on the
subway train occurred at a station close to EU institutions.
"We know that a number of U.S. citizens were injured in the
attack, but we do not have an accurate figure right now," State
Department spokesman John Kirby told a briefing.
The American missionaries and service member were all
injured in the attack in the departure hall of Zaventem airport,
according to the military and church officials.
The U.S. Air Force said the airman was from Joint Force
Command Brunssum in the Netherlands. He was not identified by
name, and officials provided no details on his condition or that
of his injured family members.
"We are saddened by today's attacks and extend our sincere
condolences to the victims and families of those impacted,"
Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James said in a
statement.
The three missionaries were seriously injured and have been
hospitalized, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
said in a statement.
The church identified them as Richard Norby, 66, Joseph
Empey, 20, and Mason Wells, 19. They are based at the church's
mission in Paris.
Empey's parents said he had been treated for burns to his
hands, face and head, and had undergone surgery for shrapnel
injuries to his legs.
"We have been in touch with him and he is grateful and in
good spirits," Court and Amber Empey said in a statement.
A fourth missionary, Sister Fanny Rachel Clain, 20, of
Montélimar, France, who was with the American missionaries, also
was hospitalized with minor injuries. Although Clain was with
the three other missionaries who were injured, she had left them
and passed through airport security when the explosion occurred,
the church said.
Three students from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut
were in the Brussels airport at the time of the attack but are
safe, the school said on Facebook.
