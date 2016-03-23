* Brothers were known to authorities for violent crimes
* Reports say bomber rented flats used by Paris attacks
suspects
* March 15 shootout a decisive moment in investigation
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, March 23 Khalid El Bakraoui, the man
named on Wednesday as the Brussels metro suicide bomber, is the
link suggesting members of the same Islamist cell were behind
the November attacks in Paris and Tuesday's Brussels bombings
that killed 31 people.
The group seems to have been knitted together by time
serving in Belgian prisons and fighting in Syria. Belgium, with
a Muslim population of about 5 percent of its 11 million people,
has Europe's highest rate of citizens joining Islamist militants
in Syria.
Khalid and his brother Ibrahim, who blew himself up at
Brussels Airport, were already known to authorities for violent
crime.
Khalid, 27, was sentenced in 2011 to five years in prison
for car-jacking. Ibrahim, 30, was jailed in 2010 for shooting a
Kalashnikov assault rifle at police after a robbery. Released in
2014, he has been sought since mid-2015 for breaching parole
conditions.
According to Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure, Khalid,
under a false name, had rented a flat in the city of Charleroi
that some Paris attackers had used as a base. He also rented
another flat in the Brussels district of Forest that was the
scene of a shootout last week after what police thought would be
a routine house search.
The March 15 shootout proved to be a decisive moment in the
investigation into the Paris attacks, resulting in a police
sniper killing Algerian gunman Mohamed Belkaid, a Paris attacks
suspect. Police also discovered a fingerprint of Salah Abdeslam,
who would be arrested three days later, the only suspected Paris
attacks participant to be taken alive.
Abdeslam and Belkaid had known each other for months at
least. The two and another man, Najim Laachraoui, who had
travelled to Syria in February 2013, were stopped in a Mercedes
at a checkpoint as they crossed from Hungary to Austria in
September, but then released.
In December, police already hunting for Abdeslam launched a
public appeal for Belkaid and Laachraoui, releasing a photo of
two men in a shop.
Belkaid was travelling using papers with the false name
Samir Bouzid.
Laachraoui, a 25-year-old Belgian, rented a house, also
using a false name, in the Belgian town of Auvelais that was
searched on Nov. 26. Traces of his DNA were found in houses used
by the Paris attackers last year.
He studied electrical engineering, and is suspected of
having made the suicide bombs used in Paris and possibly those
that exploded in Brussels.
A week after launching the appeal, police found remains of a
bomb factory, including traces of explosive acetone peroxide and
handmade belts, in a flat in Schaerbeek, the Brussels borough
where Laachraoui grew up.
Apart from having travelled with Abdeslam, Belkaid can be
tied to Paris through the attacks' suspected mastermind,
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian killed along with his female
cousin during a raid in Paris suburb St Denis on Nov. 18.
Belkaid, using the name Bouzid, had wired money to Abaaoud's
cousin.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Peter Graff)