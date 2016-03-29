(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Belgians defiant, united after last Tuesday's bloodshed
* Questions over blunders and blind eyes divide politicians
* Calls for more security risk inflaming linguistic schism
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, March 29 Manneken Pis, the cherubic
little statue insouciantly relieving himself in the heart of
Brussels, has become a cheeky symbol of Belgian resistance to
terror in the week since suicide bombers struck the capital.
But for all the defiance and outpouring of affection at home
and abroad for Belgians' quirky, self-deprecating sense of fun
amid the fear, grim reality - beyond the 35 dead and 96 still in
hospital - is intruding in arguments over tighter security and a
political blame game testing Belgium's fragile unity.
"We've always been a very laid back society ... used to a
leisurely, non-American view of security," one senior official
of Prime Minister Charles Michel's government told Reuters.
"So it is really a shock to the nation."
The government announced measures to combat the threat from
local Muslims radicalised by Islamic State in Syria four months
ago when it emerged November's attacks in Paris were the work of
Brussels militants who had plotted undisturbed by underfunded
and loosely coordinated authorities in laissez-faire Belgium.
Ministers may find support for tougher action, such as
closer surveillance of suspects: "A little bit of Brussels died
in me this week," wrote Bart Eeckhout, a commentator in the
city's left-leaning, Dutch-language newspaper, De Morgen.
"But we have to find a new balance between charming
I-don't-give-a-damn-ism and risky political meddling."
Some politicians are already under fire over a series of
missteps and blunders by security and intelligence agencies. And
recriminations have exposed faultlines between French- and
Dutch-speakers that have threatened Belgium's survival before.
Efforts to hold the country together in recent decades have
shaped an extreme devolution of power that has been blamed by
some for failures of authorities to monitor footloose militants
or to communicate among a confusing tapestry of police forces.
EASTER PARADE
When on Easter Sunday hundreds of black-clad members of
far-right soccer gangs arrived from Dutch-speaking Flanders to
parade on the square that is the focus of memory and solidarity
for mainly French-speaking Brussels, the capital's mayor vented
his fury not just at them but at Flemings in general.
"It's not Brussels' image that was stained by Sunday's
events at the Bourse," Brussels Mayor Yvan Mayeur said. "It's
Flanders that came to tarnish Brussels with its extremists."
He accused the Flemish nationalist party N-VA, which leads
the Flemish regional government, of promoting intolerance.
N-VA leader Bart de Wever, mayor of second city Antwerp, has
since the attacks blamed left-wing leaders in the capital for
allowing militant Islamists free rein to radicalise Arab youths.
"It's clear they've been too soft in Brussels," he told
L'Echo newspaper. "Anyone who dared say there was a problem was
called a racist ... And they became completely dependent on the
votes of the immigrant communities. They closed their eyes."
For Jean-Marie Klinkenberg, a professor at French-speaking
Liege University and a noted linguistics expert, the Brussels
attacks could hasten the "evaporation of the Belgian state".
Quoted in French newspaper Le Journal de Dimanche, he cited
a divide in political culture and attitudes to security between
Flanders and French-speaking Wallonia, saying: "Between the more
populist Flemings and social-democrat Walloons, differences will
emerge sooner or later, notably on questions of security."
But a Belgian novelist said the March 22 attacks galvanised
the country: "For years, politicians and Cassandras have been
announcing the imminent death of little Belgium ... a northern
Yugoslavia," Jean-Baptiste Baronian wrote in French weekly
L'Express.
"Except one fine day in March 2016 a few mad killers came to
shed Belgium's blood and, in that blow, brought together every
citizen from the four corners of the country, bathed in tears."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Hay)