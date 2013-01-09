LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Orders have reached EUR4.5bn for
Belgium's new 10-year euro bond (OLO 68) with guidance unchanged
at mid-swaps plus 63bp area, said a bank managing the syndicated
deal.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA/AA, initially marketed the deal
to investors at mid-swaps plus mid-60bp via lead banks Barclays,
Citigroup, RBS and Societe Generale on Wednesday morning, and
refined guidance to 63bp area when order books opened.
The transaction, which is Belgium's first euro bond sale via
syndication in nearly nine months, will price later on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)