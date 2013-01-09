LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Belgium has fixed pricing terms on its new 10-year euro bond (OLO 68) at mid-swaps plus 62bp area, said a bank managing the syndicated deal.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA/AA, set guidance at swaps plus 63bp area when books opened, after initially marketing the deal to investors at mid-swaps plus mid-60bp via lead banks Barclays, Citigroup, RBS and Societe Generale on Wednesday morning.

The size of the deal is yet to be announced, but lead managers said earlier that order books had reached EUR4.5bn.

The transaction, which is Belgium's first euro bond sale via syndication in nearly nine months, will price later on Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)