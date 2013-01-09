LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Belgium will price a new EUR4bn
10-year euro bond (OLO 68) at mid-swaps plus 62bp later on
Wednesday, said a bank managing the syndicated deal.
The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA/AA, set guidance on the June
2023 bond at swaps plus 63bp area when books opened, after
initially marketing the deal to investors at mid-swaps plus
mid-60bp via lead banks Barclays, Citigroup, RBS and Societe
Generale on Wednesday morning.
The transaction Belgium's first euro bond sale via
syndication in nearly nine months.
(Reporting By John Geddie)