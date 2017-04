LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is taking orders on a five-year US dollar benchmark on Monday with price guidance at mid-swaps plus 38bp area, said a bank managing the deal.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and RBS are managing the Reg S only bond issue, which relative to US Treasuries is offering a pick-up in the mid 50s.

The deal will price later on Monday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)