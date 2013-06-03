(ADDS final order amount, market commentary)
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated
Aa3/AA/AA, fell well short of subscription with a new five-year
Eurodollar bond sale on Monday, as investors remained on the
sidelines due to recent volatility in US Treasury markets.
Lead banks Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and RBS
managed to sell around just USD800m of the 1.5% USD1bn Reg S
only bond, according to market sources, leaving each bank with
residual supply.
"We didn't do a lot of pre-marketing, it is something we
have been working on for quite a while, but [the timing] came a
bit out of the blue," said one official managing the deal.
10-year US Treasury yields jumped 46bp in May - their
biggest single month rise since December 2010 - amid concerns
that the improving domestic economy might prompt the US Federal
Reserve to taper its bond purchases later this year. [ID:
nL2N0EC1UK]
The Belgian debt agency was not immediately available for
comment.
RIGHT PRICE, WRONG TIME
Belgium skipped the normal initial marketing process on
Monday morning, immediately opening books with guidance at
mid-swaps plus 38bp area.
The lead managers said these levels offered Belgium a 5bp
saving versus its euro funding, but from the outset banks away
from the deal were not convinced investors would participate.
"A lot of Asian accounts who would normally buy this kind of
deal are still trying to get out of long positions in Treasuries
that have moved against them in recent weeks," said a syndicate
official.
The relative value was quite attractive, however.
A recent widening in swap spreads meant Belgium was able to
offer a final spread of mid-swaps plus 38bp, equivalent to
57.4bp over Treasuries.
Lead banks, which had been working on the deal for around
three weeks, hoped the attractive 1.5% coupon would tempt
investors amid the back-up in rates. When they first started
working on the deal, the target was a 1.375% coupon.
But rival syndicate desks said investors are reluctant to
lock in a fixed-rate coupon, given all the recent rates
volatility.
Belgium last issued a dollar bond in September 2012 - a
USD1.35bn 0.875% three-year priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp via
CA-CIB and JP Morgan. That was the country's first
dollar-denominated issue in more than two years.
Those bonds were bid at mid-swaps plus 28.5bp on Tradeweb
when the new deal was announced.
The new deal extends Belgium's dollar curve by 2.75 years to
June 2018.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Chambers, Marc
Carnegie)