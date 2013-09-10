Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, intends to issue a new 30-year syndicated benchmark bond maturing June 22, 2045, said a bank hired for the sale on Tuesday.
The new bond, named OLO 71, will be issued in the near future subject to market conditions via Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, JP Morgan and SG CIB as joint bookrunners.
The auction scheduled for September 30 is cancelled. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oiubUC) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.