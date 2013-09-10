LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has priced a new EUR4bn 3.75% bond maturing in June 2045, said banks managing the deal on Tuesday.

The bond priced at 96.377, giving a spread of mid-swaps plus 113bp and a reoffer yield of 3.953%.

Over EUR7bn orders were placed during Belgium's first sale of a new 30-year bond in over three years. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)