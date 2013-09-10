Oscar accountants get reprieve after best picture blunder
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has priced a new EUR4bn 3.75% bond maturing in June 2045, said banks managing the deal on Tuesday.
The bond priced at 96.377, giving a spread of mid-swaps plus 113bp and a reoffer yield of 3.953%.
Over EUR7bn orders were placed during Belgium's first sale of a new 30-year bond in over three years. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.