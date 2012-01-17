(Adds book size, tightened guidance)

LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) -

LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has tightened guidance on its 10-year benchmark euro bond, its first foray in the syndicated bond market for more than six months, after drawing demand in excess of EUR5bn, bankers close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Price guidance has been tightened to mid-swaps plus 197-200bp from the initial 200bp area over mid-swaps and is expected to price later on Tuesday via Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB. Books close at 1230GMT.

Indications of interest from investors were initially marketed in the low 20s over Belgium's outstanding 4.25% September 2021 issue. The tightened price guidance equates to a spread closer to 19-20bp over that bond, according to Tradeweb prices. The 4.25% reference bond is currently yielding 4.12%.

"We traditionally come to the market with a 10-year transaction at the beginning of January," said Anne Leclercq, director of treasury and capital markets at the Belgian Debt Agency.

"The markets were growing more positive by the end of last week, and the S&P euro zone downgrades did not seem to have a big impact on markets."

The deal will be rated Aa3/AA and have a final maturity of September 28 2022.

As well as being Belgium's first syndicated issue since June last year, it is also the first time since September 2011 that a Western eurozone sovereign is attempting to sell debt through the syndication rather than auction.

Belgium escaped the S&P sovereign ratings axe which fell last Friday and managed to retain its Double A rating. The country's rating is on negative outlook and the rating agency said there was at least a one-in-three chance that it could lower the rating again in 2012 or 2013.

Belgium's gross OLO issuance for 2012 is EUR26bn. Further to that, Belgium plans to raise EUR2bn via its euro medium term note or the Schuldschein market, and a EUR6bn retail issue, taking its total funding requirements for the year to EUR34bn.

Financial requirements for the year total EUR38.6bn, of which EUR7bn is for the federal budget, EUR27.7bn for long-term debt redemptions, EUR3.4bn of prefunding buybacks of debt due in 2013 and other financing requirements of approximately EUR500m.

The EUR4.5bn shortfall will be funded by EUR1.85bn worth of treasury bonds and the remainder by short-term securities.

"The idea is to do three syndicated issues, with each expected EUR3-4bn," said Leclercq.

"The rest will be in auctions. After the January syndicated deal, we usually have an auction in February, a second syndicated issue in March or April and May or June for the third. The timing is not set yet as we need to see how the market responds to our need to do syndicated issues."

Sixty-four percent of the borrower's debt issued in 2011 was 10-years or longer duration.

"There was a real demand for longer maturities, rather than the shorter end. We are aiming for five-years and longer," said Leclercq. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Natalie Harrison, editing by Alex Chambers)