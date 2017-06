LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Bond investors have piled into the Kingdom of Belgium's first foray in the bond market for over six months. Books for the issuer's September 2022 issue are now in excess of EUR5bn and will close at 1230GMT.

The strength of the demand has allowed lead managers Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Morgan Stanley and SG CIB to revise guidance tighter to 197bp to 200bp from the initial 200bp over mid-swaps.

The deal will be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Natalie Harrison)