LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated
Aa3/AA/AA, has priced a new USD1.25bn 0.875% bond issue maturing
September 2015 at mid-swaps plus 50bp, said one bank managing
the trade.
CA-CIB and JP Morgan opened books earlier on Wednesday with
guidance of mid-swaps plus low 50bp. The 50bp over mid-swaps
spread equates to 65.7bp over US Treasuries and gives a yield of
0.9625%. The reoffer price on the trade was 99.734.
The deal is Belgium's first dollar-denominated issue from in
more than two years. In February 2010, the sovereign raised
USD1bn from a five-year trade which printed at 22bp over
mid-swaps.
(Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)