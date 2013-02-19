(Adds final size and orders)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated
Aa3/AA/AA, will print a EUR5bn five-year bond at mid-swaps plus
16bp later on Tuesday, said a market source close to the deal.
Final orders were above EUR8.5bn, said the source.
Books opened on Tuesday morning with official guidance at
mid-swaps plus 18bp area, in line with initial talk released on
Monday at mid-swaps plus high teens. As orders topped EUR5bn
guidance was refined to mid-swaps plus 16/18bp.
Lead banks Credit Agricole, HSBC, ING and KBC will price the
June 2018 bond, OLO 69, later on Tuesday.
Fair value on the new debt sale is mid-swaps plus 13bp,
indicating that investors are being offered a 3bp concession to
buy the new bonds.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Julian Baker)