LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium will price its first ever US dollar issue at 22bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of price guidance.

The Aa2/AA/AA rated issuer began marketing the 10-year trade on Thursday morning at guidance of 23bp area. At the last update, demand for the deal was approaching US$1.5bn.

Pricing will be later today via BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and Nomura. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)