LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Combined demand for Belgium's dual
tranche seven and 50-year bond is now in excess of 13.3bn
according to a lead.
Demand for the seven-year bond is over 6.8bn, including
1.8bn of joint-lead manager interest. Guidance has been revised
to 12bp area through mid-swaps. This is at the tight end of the
less 11bp area initial price thoughts and guidance set earlier
on Thursday.
Demand for the 50-year bond is in excess of 6.5bn,
including 1.35bn of joint-lead manager demand. Guidance is
unchanged at 18bp area over the 1.75% 2066 French OAT.
Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley,
Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers.
The Aa3/AA/AA rated bonds are expected to be priced later on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)