BRIEF-Spain's Criteria says won't comment on Atlantia-Abertis for 3-4 weeks
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Belgium has launched 3bn seven-year and 3bn 50-year bonds on combined final orders of over 14bn, according to a lead.
Final books for the seven-year were over 6.3bn, including 1.8bn of joint lead manager interest. The spread had already been fixed at 13bp through mid-swaps, following guidance of less 12bp area and initial talk of less 11bp area.
Demand for the 50-year was in excess of 8bn, including 1.4bn from lead banks. The spread had fixed at 17bp over the 1.75% 2066 OAT, following guidance of plus 18bp area and high teens initial talk.
Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale are the lead managers.
The Aa3/AA/AA rated bonds are expected to be priced later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker)
May 17 Australian shares finished at their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday, as bank stocks lost ground while disappointing wage growth and consumer confidence data also hurt sentiment.