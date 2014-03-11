LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has set initial price thoughts on its new 20-year syndicated bond sale at mid-swaps plus 60bp area, said a source with knowledge of the transaction on Tuesday.

Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Societe Generale are managing the deal which is expected to price later today to offer a yield of just over 3%.

The new notes, known as OLO 73, will mature on June 22, 2034 and will be issued in the Reg S format.

An auction scheduled for March 24 has been cancelled. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)