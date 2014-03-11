(Adds pricing details, distribution, lead manager quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium issued a new 5bn 20-year bond on Tuesday, satisfying institutional investor demands for higher returns with longer duration.

Nearly 8bn of orders were placed for the new OLO 73 benchmark, with fund managers and insurance companies receiving more than half of the final allocation.

"It was clear that real money investors were targeting a 3% yield," said Damien Carde, head of frequent borrower origination at RBS, adding that the country had also been toying with issuing a shorter 15-year issue which would not have offered such high returns.

Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, priced the bonds, maturing in June 2034, at mid-swaps plus 58bp, from guidance of 58/60bp and initial price thoughts of 60bp area, via Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Societe Generale.

At the final spread the bonds offered around 3bp of new issue premium to Belgium's 4% March 2032 OLO 66 and its 5% March 2035 OLO 44, both bid at around mid-swaps plus 55bp, according to Reuters data.

The bonds priced at a reoffer yield of 3.08% and pay a 3% annual coupon.

Final allocations were split between fund managers (28.9%), insurance companies (22.28%), banks (18.68%), hedge funds (11.46%), bank treasuries (8.34%), pension funds (5.41%) and central banks (4.94%).

By geography, the split was UK (39.57%), France (17.78%), other eurozone (11.38%), USA (10.74%), Germany (9.84%), Scandinavia (4.76%), other World (4.08%) and Belgium (1.85%).

The bonds immediately rallied when released to trade, spotted at mid-swaps plus 57bp on the bid by one lead manager.

As a result of the syndication, Belgium cancelled an auction scheduled for March 24. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)