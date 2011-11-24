BRUSSELS Nov 24 Belgium's prime minister
has called on savers to buy their country's debt, after bond
yields rose to their highest level since the euro's introduction
as professional investors worried about the lack of government
and the euro zone debt crisis.
On Wednesday, the risk premium demanded by investors to hold
10-year Belgian government debt compared with benchmark German
Bunds hit a euro-era high.
"Given the difficulties on the financial markets, we want to
call more on the savings capacity of Belgians to finance the
debt," Yves Leterme said an interview with Le Soir newspaper
published on Thursday.
Belgium already has a timetable of bond sales to public
savers, however Leterme said he wants to give particular
publicity to the Dec. 4 sale, which started accepting
subscriptions from Thursday.
Belgium will pay savers an interest rate of 4 percent on a
five-year public bond. That compares with a yield of around 5
percent demanded by institutional investors on Thursday for a
5-year benchmark bond.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Anna Willlard)