BRUSSELS Nov 24 Belgium's prime minister has called on savers to buy their country's debt, after bond yields rose to their highest level since the euro's introduction as professional investors worried about the lack of government and the euro zone debt crisis.

On Wednesday, the risk premium demanded by investors to hold 10-year Belgian government debt compared with benchmark German Bunds hit a euro-era high.

"Given the difficulties on the financial markets, we want to call more on the savings capacity of Belgians to finance the debt," Yves Leterme said an interview with Le Soir newspaper published on Thursday.

Belgium already has a timetable of bond sales to public savers, however Leterme said he wants to give particular publicity to the Dec. 4 sale, which started accepting subscriptions from Thursday.

Belgium will pay savers an interest rate of 4 percent on a five-year public bond. That compares with a yield of around 5 percent demanded by institutional investors on Thursday for a 5-year benchmark bond. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Anna Willlard)