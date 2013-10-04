BRUSSELS Oct 4 Belgium has asked Britain to
respond to allegations that its intelligence service hacked into
the IT network of Belgian telecoms provider Belgacom.
Federal prosecutors said in September they were
investigating suspected foreign state espionage against
Belgacom, the dominant telecoms provider in Belgium and also a
top carrier of voice traffic in Africa and the Middle East.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported later that the British
electronic surveillance agency GCHQ had placed a virus in
Belgacom's network.
"Following the article in Der Spiegel the government asked
Belgian intelligence services to ask their British colleagues
for more information," a source close to the government said.
A GCHQ spokeswoman said: "We are not making any comment."
Belgacom said at a hearing before the European Parliament on
Thursday evening that it had removed the virus from its systems
and that an investigation into who was responsible was ongoing.
A representative of GCHQ was scheduled to speak at the same
hearing but did not appear.