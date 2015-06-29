By Alexander Saeedy
| BRUSSELS, June 29
BRUSSELS, June 29 Part of Brussels city centre
was closed permanently to traffic on Monday, creating Europe's
second largest urban pedestrian area after Venice in what was
one of the city's busiest boulevards.
The pedestrian zone stretches 1 km along Boulevard Anspach
and a few side-streets, extending the no-car zone north of the
Renaissance Grand Place.
Shops, cafes and restaurants in the zone expanded their
outdoor seating areas while wooden benches, tables and chairs
were placed on the road.
"We may as well take advantage of the change," said Stephane
Metzger, regional manager for ING Belgium, whose branch on the
boulevard handed out balloons and sweets to passersby. "It was
difficult getting here this morning, but people will get used to
it."
Others were less enthusiastic. Stephanie de Feld, who works
at a clothing boutique off the boulevard, said: "It's to do well
for the tourists, most certainly. We'll see how it goes."
Pascal Smet, Minister of Mobility and Public Works in
Brussels, said the plan first began in 2003 to counter the
city's reputation for air pollution and traffic congestion and
"to give public space back to the people of Brussels."
"For the past forty years, Brussels has been known as a city
for cars," Smet said. "Now it must become a city for people."
If the pilot project is successful, there could be further
expansion of pedestrian zones in 2018.
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)