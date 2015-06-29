BRUSSELS, June 29 Part of Brussels city centre was closed permanently to traffic on Monday, creating Europe's second largest urban pedestrian area after Venice in what was one of the city's busiest boulevards.

The pedestrian zone stretches 1 km along Boulevard Anspach and a few side-streets, extending the no-car zone north of the Renaissance Grand Place.

Shops, cafes and restaurants in the zone expanded their outdoor seating areas while wooden benches, tables and chairs were placed on the road.

"We may as well take advantage of the change," said Stephane Metzger, regional manager for ING Belgium, whose branch on the boulevard handed out balloons and sweets to passersby. "It was difficult getting here this morning, but people will get used to it."

Others were less enthusiastic. Stephanie de Feld, who works at a clothing boutique off the boulevard, said: "It's to do well for the tourists, most certainly. We'll see how it goes."

Pascal Smet, Minister of Mobility and Public Works in Brussels, said the plan first began in 2003 to counter the city's reputation for air pollution and traffic congestion and "to give public space back to the people of Brussels."

"For the past forty years, Brussels has been known as a city for cars," Smet said. "Now it must become a city for people."

If the pilot project is successful, there could be further expansion of pedestrian zones in 2018. (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)