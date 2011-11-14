BRUSSELS Nov 14 Belgium's caretaker administration is ready to take over the task of preparing next year's budget from squabbling political parties who are seeking to form a government, the country's prime minister said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

Belgium has set a modern-day record for being without a government since Flemish separatists won elections in June last year, and coalition talks are still not concluded.

The euro zone's third-most indebted state, with a budget deficit almost equal to its national output, is now likely to face an EU fine for not getting parliamentary approval for its budget plans by Dec. 15.

"We can now forget that the parliament will approve a budget before the end of the year," caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme told Flemish-language De Standaard newspaper.

He said his caretaker administration would set out a budget at the beginning of next month based on the principle of dividing last year's budget by 12 to give monthly expenditures, the paper said.

"The caretaker government itself will prepare a budget based on provisional twelfths," Leterme told the paper.

Belgium was supposed to identify 11.3 billion euros ($15.5 billion) in savings next year so it could bring its deficit down to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product, in line with EU rules to keep it below 3 percent.

Belgium's forecast deficit for 2011 is 3.5 percent, according to the Belgian central bank. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)