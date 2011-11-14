(Adds comments from negotiator spokeswoman)
BRUSSELS Nov 14 Belgium's caretaker
administration is ready to take over the task of preparing next
year's budget from squabbling political parties which are
seeking to form a government, the country's prime minister said
in an interview published on Monday.
This could mean next year's budget is virtually an exact
copy of last year's, according to the plans of the provisional
administration, made up of the parties that governed before
elections in June 2010.
Belgium has set a modern-day record for being without a
government since Flemish separatists won that election, and
coalition talks are still not concluded.
The euro zone's third most indebted state, with a budget
deficit almost equal to its national output, is now likely to
face an EU fine for not getting parliamentary approval for its
budget plans by Dec. 15.
"We can now forget that the parliament will approve a budget
before the end of the year," caretaker Prime Minister Yves
Leterme told Flemish-language De Standaard newspaper.
He said his caretaker administration would set out a budget
at the beginning of next month based on the principle of
dividing last year's budget by 12 to give monthly expenditures,
the paper said.
"The caretaker government itself will prepare a budget based
on provisional twelfths," Leterme told the paper.
A spokeswoman for Elio Di Rupo who is the coalition
talks leader, known in B elgium as a
formateur, said she could not rule out that Belgium will end up
using the provisional twelfths method.
"We cannot exclude using the provisional twelfths ....
(however) the formateur wants to do everything to try to solve
the budget without having to use the provisional twelfths," she
said.
Belgium was supposed to identify 11.3 billion euros ($15.5
billion) in savings next year so it could bring its deficit down
to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product, in line with EU rules
to keep it below 3 percent.
Belgium's forecast deficit for 2011 is 3.5 percent,
according to the Belgian central bank.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
