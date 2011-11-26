* Belgian parties reach deal on budget, reforms
* 2012 budget to cut deficit to 2.8 pct of GDP
* Deal sees balanced budget in 2015
* King asks Elio di Rupo to form a government
* Political, linguistic wrangling has delayed govt formation
18 months
By Jan Strupczewski and Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, Nov 26 Belgian political parties
negotiating a coalition agreement reached a deal on the 2012
budget on Saturday, clearing the last major obstacle to the
formation of a new government more than 18 months after
elections were held.
The deal came hours after ratings agency Standard & Poor's
downgraded Belgium's credit to AA from AA+, piling pressure on
the country to act.
S&P said difficulties in Belgium's banking system and the
government's inability to respond to economic pressures had
contributed to the downgrade.
After the downgrade late on Friday, Belgium's caretaker
prime minister, Yves Leterme, urged budget negotiators to reach
a deal before markets open on Monday, fearing that the country's
borrowing costs could be pushed beyond sustainable levels.
"The formateur and the negotiators reached a major milestone
in the formation of the Government," the negotiators said in a
statement, referring to the Belgian term for the person
responsible for negotiating the coalition, Elio di Rupo, who is
likely to be the next prime minister.
"They have developed budgets for 2012, 2013 and 2014 and
reached an agreement on long-term structural reforms in
employment and pensions," the statement said.
The negotiators said that under the deal, Belgium would
reduce its budget deficit to 2.8 percent of gross domestic
product in 2012 from 3.6 percent expected this year and balance
its books in 2015.
"The long-term structural reforms will help to preserve our
social model, to face the challenge of extending the life span
and boost our economy," they said in the statement.
Belgium's King Albert welcomed the budget deal and called on
Di Rupo to take rapid steps to form a new cabinet.
"The king is pleased that agreement has been reached.
Accordingly, the king instructed the formateur to form a
government as quickly as possible," the Royal Palace said.
Elio di Rupo and the party negotiators are to hold a press
conference on Sunday afternoon.
Analysts said the intervention by S&P was decisive in
getting the six parties in the talks to reach a deal, overcoming
deep-seated linguistic and political divisions. S&P's decision
looked set to push Belgian's borrowing costs even higher than
the 5.89 percent it currently has to offer on 10-year bonds.
"Of course that means it's possible for Belgium to see an
interest rate higher than before, and that was a stimulus for
finishing the negotiations," said Pascal Delwit of the
Universite Libre de Bruxelles.
The budget could be voted on by Belgium's parliament by
January, he said. "It will be discussed next month in order be
voted by January 1."
Degroof Bank chief economist Etienne de Callatay said the
deal now cleared the way for Belgium to form a government.
"Now we have done 99 percent of the work," he said, adding
that there will be a government before the end of the year.
However Belgium's downgrade will still weigh on a bond
auction planned for Monday, he said. "The interest rates will
rise on Monday despite the political agreement ... confidence
goes faster than it returns," he said.
ENDLESS TALKS
Belgium has set a modern-day record for being without a
formal government. It has been nearly 19 months since elections
were held last June.
The country's squabbling politicians had to find 11.3
billion euros ($15.09 billion) of savings so that Belgium can
cut its deficit to below 2.8 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) next year, in line with EU rules.
The budget wrangling and a wider loss of confidence in
European sovereign debt have pushed up Belgium's borrowing costs
sharply. At the end of September, the yield on benchmark 10-year
government bonds was under 3.9 percent. On Friday, it was up to
5.9 percent.
Belgium's downgrade followed another rough week in European
sovereign debt markets. Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to
borrow money over six months on Friday, piling pressure on
Rome's new emergency government.
At the same time Belgium is trying to deal with the fallout
from the near collapse of one of its biggest banks, Dexia. The
Belgian, French and Luxembourg governments are providing Dexia
with 90 billion euros of guarantees to try to help it weather
the financial crisis and funding problems.
Belgium is responsible for slightly over 60 percent of those
guarantees. If it was forced to pay out, it would put even
greater pressure on the government's budget numbers.
