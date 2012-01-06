* Belgian budget to be reviewed in February
* Belgian 2011 budget deficit was 4.2 pct
* EU rules require deficit to be below 3 pct
(Adds Commission statement, market reaction)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Jan 6 Belgium is committed to
cutting its 2012 budget deficit to below 3 percent of GDP,
Finance Minister Steven Vanackere said on Friday, dismissing
media reports the European Commission had rejected the country's
2012 budget as too optimistic.
Dutch-language daily De Morgen said the Commission had
rejected Belgium's deficit-reduction projections as too
optimistic, meaning it could face financial sanctions for
failing to stay within an official EU limit of 3 percent of GDP.
Vanackere said it was normal for the Commission to ask
questions and this did not mean a rejection of the budget.
"We will do everything to make clear to the European
Commission that Belgium is resolved to have a budget deficit of
2.8 percent," he told reporters ahead of a cabinet meeting.
Belgium has come under increasing market pressure over its
high debt, which is approaching 100 percent of annual output,
and in the past two months it has been downgraded by credit
rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
Political parties agreed a budget for 2012 in December that
would show a saving of 11.3 billion euros ($15.21 billion)
compared with the previous year.
However, the budget is based on an assumption of 0.8 percent
economic growth and only a few weeks after it was presented, the
central bank cut its growth forecast to 0.5
percent.
A European Commission spokesman said on Friday that the EU
executive was continuing talks with the five countries and no
final decision had been made.
After Vanackere's comments, the spread between benchmark
10-year German bunds and Belgian bonds fell by about 1 percent
but remained at a lofty 274 basis points.
BUDGET REVIEW
In November, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
that the European Union had sent early warning letters to five
member states, including Belgium, that risked violating fiscal
rules in 2012.
Vanackere said on Friday that Belgium would conduct a budget
review in February to see whether the country was on track.
"Everybody knows that around February we will have to have a
serious budget review," he said.
Vanackere said that he was not concerned about a possible
European Commission fine.
"If you're speeding on the highway you get a fine, but the
object is not to do that. Belgium is also not planning to fall
short of its obligations. That means the threat of a fine has
disappeared," Vanackere said.
The central bank said last month that Belgium's budget
deficit for 2011 was 4.2 percent of GDP.
(Additional reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by David
Brunnstrom and Susan Fenton)