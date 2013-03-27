By Philip Blenkinsop
| BRUSSELS, March 27
BRUSSELS, March 27 Belgian chocolate makers
believe their renowned pralines should have similar protection
to that enjoyed by French champagne or Italy's Parma ham.
They want the term "Belgian chocolate" to be their exclusive
preserve and also want to crack down on foreign rivals dressing
up their products as "Belgian style" or of a "Belgian recipe".
Copycats, they say, eat into sales and undermine a stamp of
quality built up over the century since Jean Neuhaus invented
the hard-shelled, cream-filled chocolate, the praline, in 1912.
The industry federation will meet regional governments from
next month to decide how Belgium might apply to the European
Union to protect Belgian chocolates or perhaps seek a trademark
to safeguard their treats.
"What makes us sad is that very often the copies are not up
to the standard of the originals," Jos Linkens, chief executive
of Neuhaus, told Reuters in an interview.
"If top chocolatiers around the world copied us, perhaps we
would be happy. We don't want the image of quality to suffer,"
said Linkens, who is also president of Belgian biscuit,
chocolate and confectionery federation Choprabisco.
Belgium is proud of its mastery of chocolate. It boasts more
than 200 chocolate firms, over 2,000 chocolate stores and
museums, tours and workshops, such as the Brussels museum of
cocoa and chocolate.
Belgians say their years of experience has created a pool of
chocolate-making talent, and success is a result of the skill of
master chefs devising new cream fillings, rather than machines.
At Neuhaus, workers fill buckets with pralines made
imperfect by air bubbles or messy stripes while others make
caramel tubes by hand or whip up chocolate for use in giant eggs
and bunnies for Easter.
Despite their quality, like other luxury items, sales of
Belgian chocolates have stagnated or slipped in mature Europe
and North America, but compensate for that with roaring growth
in emerging markets.
Overall exports of Belgian pralines rose just 1 percent
between 2007 and 2011, but shot up 60 percent in Asia and 82
percent in Africa.
Sales to Asia in 2011 were three times their level a decade
earlier. Individual chocolate makers talk of expansion in China
and India last year of up to 50 percent.
And there is yet more scope for growth, with the average
Chinese person eating less than 100 grams (3-1/2 ounces) of
chocolate per year against between 6 and 10 kg (13-22 lb) for
Europeans, Linkens said.
The surging demand in new markets has left foreign producers
eager for a share of the market, tempting some to claim they too
are making Belgian chocolates.
Guy Gallet, secretary general of Choprabisco, has a
crate-load of "Belgian chocolate" boxes he and travelling
Belgian executives have found on their travels. They include
examples from Canada, China, Hungary, Ireland and Malaysia.
SWISS INDUSTRY
Switzerland, famous for its milk chocolate, has been more
active in its protection of domestic brands.
They too have seen sharp growth in Asia, with sales rising
by 49 percent in value terms last year to China and by 52
percent to India.
But the CHOCOSUISSE federation of chocolate makers, has
trademarked the terms "Swiss" and "Switzerland" in the European
Union, the United States and Canada. And it works to enforce
those rights.
The federation has a staff member dedicated to the problem
and can spend up to 80,000 Swiss francs ($85,100) a year on
lawyers' fees.
"We check trademark applications all over the world and we
regularly see cases in which Swiss, Switzerland or references to
the country such as the flag are misused," said federation head
Franz Schmid.
"The problem is more prevalent in Asia, South America and
eastern European countries, including Turkey."
Steven Candries, export manager at Belgium's Guylian, known
for its shell- and seahorse-shaped chocolates, becomes animated
at the mention of copycats. The firm has been battling a Chinese
maker of "Belgian chocolates" with a box design remarkably
similar to that of Guylian.
"If everyone starts using the term, then what is the value?
Nothing. We want Belgium to be thought of as the chocolate
version of the champagne region among sparkling wines," he said.
He and others in Belgium, whose chocolate brings in almost 4
billion euros ($5.2 billion) each year, believe securing the
EU's protected geographical status or a trademark, putting it
on a par with champagne, Parma ham or Roquefort cheese, would
curb impostors and set Belgian chocolate apart.
Choprabisco's Gallet says it was hard to imagine Belgian
chocolate being accorded such status, until now.
Unlike earlier protected products, the chocolate itself does
not come from Belgium, with the vast majority of cocoa beans
originating in Ivory Coast and Ghana.
More recently, the European Union has included 'chocolate
and derived products' as a specific category worthy of
protection. This year, it modified its rules, to say that a
geographical indication could apply to products from a specific
country.
"Before it had said that it could be a specific country only
in exceptional cases. You were thinking more of, say,
Luxembourg. Belgium would be too big," Gallet said. "Now there
is the theoretical possibility that didn't exist before."
Neuhaus's Linkens believes it will happen, although could
take some time.
The World Trade Organisation's 159 members are supposed to
uphold protection of geographical indications, such as Colombian
coffee, but can choose how to do so.
In some cases, such as parma ham in Canada, a local company
has continued to own the trademark to the name. Feta cheese is
made in the United States despite being in theory only Greek.
The EU's recent bilateral trade deals, such as with Korea
and Colombia, have proven a stronger way to ensure mutual
respect of protected products.
WHAT IS BELGIAN?
However, quite what counts as "Belgian chocolate" is open to
debate.
Gallet says a problem is that in some cases the chocolate
itself is from a Belgian facility of one of the bulk producers,
such as Swiss-based Barry Callebaut.
"That shouldn't count as Belgian chocolate. What you should
be saying is: 'Made with Belgian chocolate'," he said.
Gallet mentions one EU producer that did agree to adjust its
label to 'with Belgian chocolate', but the word 'with' was
written in text so small that would only a discerning customer
might spot it. Belgian chocolate makers were not amused.
Not all chocolates produced in Belgium are pralines.
High-end chocolatier Pierre Marcolini, for example, makes some,
but also has a wide range of other morsels, such as truffles and
bite-sized pure chocolate tablets.
Since 2008, a number of Belgian producers have signed up to
a non-binding chocolate code, specifying that to be labelled
"Belgian chocolate" the products must be refined and moulded in
Belgium, but even that has its critics, such as Belgium-based
Godiva.
Godiva has a very strong presence in North America, a market
it supplies from a factory in Pennsylvania.
Guillaume de Foucault, Godiva's general manager for Europe,
Middle East and Africa, says these Godiva chocolates are still
essentially Belgian, in the same way that one might think of a
BMW made in South Carolina as still essentially a German car.
"Godiva started in 1926 in Belgium, we have a Belgian chef
and Belgian facilities," he said.
"It's important to include a lot of players. Some have
difference areas of expertise. It would be very limiting if only
chocolate produced in Belgium could be considered," he said.
Linkens, speaking for Neuhaus, has a different view.
"Why does camembert need to be made in Normandy, champagne
in the region of Champagne? In all gastronomic products, the
origin has some importance. It's about being honest and
straightforward."
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
($1 = 0.9402 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Anna Willard)