BRUSSELS Oct 23 Late last year, a Belgian
chocolate maker changed its name from Italo Suisse, because the
company no longer had any real association with either country.
Now it's changing the name again - because the new name it
picked was ISIS.
ISIS, of course, is also the acronym derived from Islamic
State in Iraq and Syria, the jihadist group that arose in the
Syrian civil war and now has invaded parts of Iraq. The group
changed the name to just Islamic State in June, but the
chocolate maker was suffering by association.
The company dates back to 1923 and chose the original name
because its founder learned his trade in Italy and Switzerland.
By 2013, its managers had decided to call it something else.
"We chose ISIS as that was the brand name of our pralines
and tablets," marketing manager Desiree Libeert told Reuters by
telephone on Thursday. "Had we known there was a terrorist
organisation with the same name, we would have never chosen
that.
"We had international customers saying that they could no
longer stock our chocolate as consumers had only negative
associations with the name," Libeert said.
The company has now changed its name to "Libeert", the
family name of the company's owners.
The company makes more than 5,000 tonnes of chocolate each
year, with a turnover of about 35 million euros ($44.17
million).
(1 US dollar = 0.7924 euro)
