BRUSSELS Oct 3 Belgium's largest supermarkets
engaged in price fixing of personal hygiene products, including
soap and toilet paper, an expert at Belgium's competition board
has ruled.
The findings of the investigation, which was started in
2007, will now be presented to the competition council which
will decide whether to impose a fine over the next months.
"Price fixing of this kind constitutes one of the most
substantial breaches of competition rules. It can be expected
that the fines will be substantial," said Bert Stulens, auditor
general for Belgium's competition watchdog.
Stulens said the groups involved in the investigation were
the seven largest in country.
Discount retailer Colruyt, which has a quarter of
the market share in Belgium, confirmed that it had received the
details of the investigation but said it had not yet studied it
completely.
The two other major supermarket chains, Delhaize
and Carrefour's Belgian unit, were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)
(robertjan.bartunek@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 2876850)