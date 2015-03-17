(Updates after Duferco statement)
BRUSSELS, March 17 A Belgian judge has detained
two executives of Switzerland-based steel group Duferco on
suspicion of bribing officials in the Democratic Republic of
Congo to secure access to new markets, a spokesman for Belgium's
federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The prosecutors' spokesman named the Duferco executives as
Antonio Gozzi and Massimo Croci.
"They haven't been released yet, the judge is still
questioning them and will then decide how to proceed," he said.
Duferco said in a statement that company executives were not
involved in any kind of international corruption and that it
adhered to strict rules of conduct in its operations.
"Gozzi and Croci declare that they have nothing to do with
the case and are cooperating fully with the judges, trusting in
a swift determination of the truth," the group said in a
statement.
The investigation previously led to the detention of Belgian
politician Serge Kubla, who is also accused of bribing officials
in the Congo. Kubla stepped down as mayor of the town of
Waterloo last month.
Kubla, a former minister of the regional government of the
French-speaking region of Wallonia, worked as a consultant for
Duferco.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Francesco Guarascio;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Larry King)