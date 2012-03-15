* Crash killed 22 children and six adults
Belgium said it would hold a national day of mourning on
Friday for 22 children and six adults killed in a bus crash in
Switzerland, as parents of the victims and the first of the
survivors headed home.
Of the 52 passengers on the bus, which was carrying school
groups from the Belgian towns of Heverlee and Lommel home from a
ski trip when it crashed into the wall of a tunnel on Tuesday
night, only 24 survived. Some were still in critical condition
on Thursday.
The bodies of the passengers killed, most of whom were about
12 years old, were all taken to the nearby Swiss town of Sion to
be identified.
"The identification process is being carried out one family
at a time, and this is, as you can imagine, a moment of intense
pain which can take very long," Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di
Rupo told a news conference.
Swiss authorities said identifying some victims was so
difficult that additional DNA testing was required. However, by
late on Thursday, all had been formally identified.
Di Rupo was among the ministers, lawmakers and
schoolchildren who signed a book of condolence at the Belgian
federal parliament on Thursday.
The Belgian cabinet cancelled a meeting scheduled for Friday
to mark the day of mourning. A minute of silence will be
observed around the country at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) and flags
flown at half-mast.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also ordered that Dutch
flags on public buildings be flown at half-mast on Friday. Six
Dutch children were killed in the crash and a further four were
injured. The town of Lommel is right by the Dutch border.
Six children who survived with minor injuries were returning
home on Thursday, Belgian authorities said. A Swiss hospital
spokeswoman said a further two were also on their way.
Officials said other surviving children would be able to
return home if Swiss doctors determined their condition was
stable. Three children remained in a critical state.
Belgium provided a plane to bring back the parents of the
children who died. Three Belgian military Hercules C130 planes
arrived at Sion airport to fetch the bodies.
DRIVERS
Swiss authorities were carrying out an autopsy on the bus
drivers' bodies to see if they might yield clues to the cause of
the accident.
Yves Mannaerts, director of the Belgian coach operators'
association, told a news conference the drivers had had enough
rest, having arrived in Switzerland on Monday evening. Neither
had drunk alcohol, he added.
"There is no question of it. On that issue, the contact with
the Swiss authorities has been clear - there was no problem,"
Mannaerts told a news conference.
He also said rumours that the drivers were retired truck
drivers was not true. They were born in 1960 and 1977, he said.
Some Belgian and Swiss media ran reports that the driver had
been occupied inserting a DVD just before the crash, saying this
is what some surviving children had told their parents.
Olivier Elsig, the Valais prosecutor who is investigating
the crash, cast doubt on this.
"A certain number of children were questioned and we took a
series of statements. But they do not shed light on the cause.
Personally I deeply doubt that if this did happen, that it could
have played any role whatsoever," he told Swiss television.
Christian Varone, chief of police of the Swiss canton of
Valais, where the accident took place, said there were many
possible explanations of the crash and that police would take
into account witness statements from surviving children.
