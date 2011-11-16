BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgium faces a further large bill following its rescue of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia after a major Dexia shareholder said it would liquidate some of its units.

The Belgian state has guaranteed deposits of individuals in Arco Group, which is Dexia's third-largest shareholder, with a holding of 13.8 percent.

Francine Swiggers, head of Arco Group, told Belgian broadcaster VRT on Wednesday that a board meeting late on Tuesday had proposed to liquidated three of Arco's cooperative holdings. The proposals will be put to an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Dec. 8.

"Individual partners have a state guarantee which will take effect from the end of the liquidation period. They will get their whole deposit back," she said.

Arco has some 800,000 individual partners. They are covered by a state guarantee for deposits of up to 100,000 euros, as is the case with most other Belgian financial services groups.

Belgian business dailies De Tijd and L'Echo said the bill for the state was likely to be around 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

Arco invested 350 million euros in Dexia as part of a 6 billion euro capital increase in September 2008, at a price of 9.90 euros per share. They were trading at 0.3420 euro at 0830 GMT on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Erica Billingham)