* Armed robbers stole $50 mln of jewels
* Antwerp traders say airport is weak link
* Chance of recovering diamonds small if not found soon
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 Belgian authorities scrambled
on Wednesday to fix holes that allowed one of the biggest
jewellery heists in history, while dealers said they feared it
helped put at risk the country's centuries-old dominance of the
diamond trade.
Gun-toting robbers disguised as police stole diamonds worth
some $50 million from a plane on a runway at Brussels airport on
Monday evening without firing a shot, in an ice-cool operation
that was over faster than a scene in an action movie.
They and the glittering loot fled into the night and are now
assumed to be far away.
Junior minister for transport, Melchior Wathelet, on
Wednesday ordered an audit of all security measures at the
airport, including those concerning passenger protection.
The minister also asked OCAM, a body which analyses risks to
the country such as from terrorism, to assess whether security
surrounding the transport of diamonds and other valuable
products was adequate.
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre, an industry federation,
said those in the business were shocked by the theft and
questioned how it could have taken place.
"The problem is that the Antwerp diamond sector could be at
a competitive disadvantage to other diamond centres, which are
keeping a jealous watch on Antwerp's number one position in the
trade," said Caroline De Wolf, spokeswoman for the centre.
Antwerp has been a diamond-trading hub since the 15th
century, gaining prominence over Amsterdam in the 19th, when the
first exchange was established.
It has been traditionally dominated by Jewish traders and
craftsmen, but many Indians also now deal gems in the city.
The port city has become the centre of the $60
billion-a-year global diamond industry, handling 80 percent of
rough diamonds and half of all polished diamonds, but faces
growing competition from the likes of Dubai and New York.
The heart of Antwerp's diamond centre is an S-shaped
pedestrian zone guarded by police in which diamond traders
freely walk with gems in their suitcases, but outside their
semi-fortress the threat of robbery remains.
AIRPORT IS WEAK LINK
Aviation is considered a more secure form of transport than
the alternatives, but Monday's heist was by no means the first
at Brussels airport.
In 2005 there was a diamond robbery at a Fedex freight
depot, in 2000 from a Lufthansa flight, 1999 from a London-bound
jet by people dressed in airline uniforms and in 1995 from a
Swissair jet.
In 2003, thieves cleared vaults at the Antwerp Diamond
Centre during a weekend, with diamonds, gold and jewellery worth
over $100 million taken. The thieves got past infrared heat
detectors and a lock with millions of possible combinations.
De Wolf said security measures in Antwerp itself had been
improved a lot since then.
"The problem here is that the issue is with the airport,"
she said.
Monday's heist was relatively simple. The eight-member gang
cut through the airport fence and drove to the airport gate,
with flashing lights on their vehicles, where unarmed staff were
loading the plane.
Brussels airport declined to comment.
Christiaan Van der Veken, who has an upmarket jewellery
store on the edge of Antwerp's protected zone, said he found it
hard to accept that robbers had been able to cut through the
fence unnoticed.
"We are important customers of (the airport). There are
$50-$200 million of diamonds passing through the airport on a
daily basis," he said, although he added that a very occasional
robbery might be considered a "normal" risk of the business.
Scott Andrew Selby, a Los Angeles-based co-author of
"Flawless", a book about the 2003 robbery, said the robbers
would only need to find a buyer who did not ask a lot of
questions.
"You sell to one guy, within a couple of days they will have
changed hands several times. Unless the police find these
diamonds very quickly, the odds of them ever finding them are
very, very small," he said.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek;
editing by Andrew Roche)