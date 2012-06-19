BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters Life!) - Light-headed and fading,
a Belgian radio DJ has set a new world record for the longest
ever hosting of a radio show, stretching over eight days and
seven nights.
"It feels great, but now I can only think of one thing -
sleep, sleep, sleep," a baggy-eyed Peter Van de Veire said at
the end of his 185-hour stretch on MNM radio station late on
Monday.
Van de Veire, 40, challenged himself to break the record to
show support for students cramming for their exams. The
youth-oriented station put on live acts and ended up fielding
questions on Latin verbs and science.
Wedged between tracks from Robbie Williams and Eurovision
Song Contest winner Loreen, Van de Veire and his crew celebrated
setting a new milestone of 184 hours before the new record
holder announced he would push on one hour more.
"But I'm not doing another night, I'm just not," he told
listeners.
MNM has asked Guinness World Records to confirm his
achievement.
In the final hour, the previous record-holder, Italian
Stefano Venneri, offered his congratulations live on air.
Venneri lasted for 183 hours in May 2009, a month after he had
also set a record for the longest DJ radio set played upside
down - 15 minutes and 25 seconds.
Van de Veire's record, while light-hearted, required
rigorous planning and attention to detail to make sure he stayed
within the rules.
"You certainly need perseverance, but there are other things
too, good medical supervision and a good diet," he said at the
studios of the Dutch-language public broadcaster.
The rules were indeed strict. Van de Veire was allowed a
five minute break each hour, including bathroom pitstops, but
was allowed to store the minutes up. Such a pitstop was his
first priority after ending the show with The Clash's "Should I
Stay or Should I Go".
He was not allowed a co-presenter, no guest could speak for
more than a minute and no track could last longer than six
minutes.
The Belgian stopped drinking coffee before his marathon
effort and had just one cup and two bottles of cola over the
eight days - but did get some help from a daily caffeine pill.
Power naps of up to 15 minutes, fresh food and light therapy
to counter lack of sun also kept him going.
"The past weekend was really tough. I've had periods of
headaches... The nights are hell," he said.
Van de Veire will take the next few weeks off before his
show returns from a summer break in September, by when he hopes
Guinness World Records will have confirmed his record-breaking
show.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield and
Paul Casciato)