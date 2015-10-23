BRUSSELS Oct 23 Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose in October, the central Bank said on Friday, supported by more upbeat managers in all business sectors.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -4.0 in October from -6.8 in September.

As Belgium is one of the euro zone's most open economies, the country's business confidence index is a good gauge of morale in the wider currency area.

The closely-watched German Ifo business climate index is due on Monday, which analysts expect to fall slightly.

While managers in all sectors responded more positively than in the previous month, the rise in Belgian business confidence was largely driven by respondents in the business services and manufacturing sectors. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott)