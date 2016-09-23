BRUSSELS, Sept 23 Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose more than expected in September, central bank data showed on Friday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -2.2 from -3.1 in August.

A Reuters poll of economists had produced a median forecast of -2.4. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)