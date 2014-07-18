BRUSSELS, July 18 Belgium's consumer confidence index fell to its lowest level in 11 months in July, the central bank said on Friday, due to a sharp deterioration in the outlook for the national economy, with fears of a rise in unemployment increasing. The central bank said this was probably the consequence of job losses announced in the supermarket sector. Belgian food retailer Delhaize announced in June that it would be cutting up to 2,500 jobs at its Belgian operations over the next three years. July 2014 June 2014 July 2013 Belgian economy -1 5 -10 Unemployment 40 30 48 Household finances 2 1 -5 Ability to save 1 -3 -2 Overall index -10 -7 -16 (The numbers represent Belgian consumers' outlook for the next 12 months. For unemployment, a positive figure means the perception has deteriorated) The index is based on a monthly telephone survey of more than 1,000 consumers on their outlook for the country's job and economic prospects as well as their own financial situation and ability to save money. The index is the balance of positive and negative replies, with a figure of zero meaning Belgians are evenly split on whether things will improve or worsen for consumers in the next year. A similar survey is used by all European Union member countries. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Anna Weaver)