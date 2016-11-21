BRUSSELS, Nov 21 Belgium's consumer confidence index rose in November, the central bank said on Monday. The index rose to -7 points in November from -13 in the previous month. Nov 2016 Oct 2016 Nov 2015 Belgian economy -6 -14 -2 Unemployment 21 38 14 Household finances -1 -3 -2 Ability to save 1 4 1 Overall index -7 -13 -4 (The numbers represent Belgian consumers' outlook for the next 12 months. For unemployment, a positive figure means the perception has deteriorated) The index is based on a monthly telephone survey of more than 1,000 consumers on their outlook for the country's job and economic prospects as well as their own financial situation and ability to save money. The index is the balance of positive and negative replies, with a figure of zero meaning Belgians are evenly split on whether things will improve or worsen for consumers in the next year. A similar survey is used by all European Union member countries.