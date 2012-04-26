BRUSSELS, April 26 The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Apr 2012 Mar 2012 Apr 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 120.93 120.85 117.20
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.07 0.22 0.25
Yr/yr change (in pct) 3.18 3.37 3.41
Health index 118.99 119.01 115.57
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for motor
fuel, holiday villages, potatoes, fresh fruits and stationery,
while for foreign travel and fresh vegetables and mobile phone
calls lower prices were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here